Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 10,766 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 233.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,016 shares of company stock worth $28,805,543 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $415.08 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $601.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $434.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.53. The stock has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a PE ratio of 259.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $525.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.