Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Position Trimmed by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 134,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,346,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,283,000 after purchasing an additional 31,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,662,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,153,000 after acquiring an additional 559,530 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 212,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 41,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.90.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $86.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 1.30. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $93.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.05 and a 200 day moving average of $65.51.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $32,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $32,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total transaction of $373,098.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,986,637.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,039 shares of company stock worth $10,346,449. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

