Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes $387,000 Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GMS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in GMS by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in GMS by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in GMS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in GMS by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in GMS by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GMS

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $52,122.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $90,797.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,045. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $52,122.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,468 shares of company stock worth $1,062,921. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GMS Price Performance

GMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $56.20 on Monday. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average is $50.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.53.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.01). GMS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Profile

(Get Rating)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More

