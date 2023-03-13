Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $395,000 Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,418 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 3.4 %
Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $16.66 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Independence Realty Trust Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.