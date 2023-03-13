Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $395,000 Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,418 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 3.4 %

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $16.66 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRT shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

