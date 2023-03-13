Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

NYSE FDP opened at $30.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.04.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.50. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Activity at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In related news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,109.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,192 shares of company stock worth $67,941 in the last three months. 36.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.