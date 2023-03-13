Fortis Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fortis Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.4% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.8% during the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 49,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Bwcp LP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16.1% during the third quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 119,560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,248,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 33.5% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 242,265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,376,000 after buying an additional 60,813 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 162.3% in the third quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 14,111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 63.3% in the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 27,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.6 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $90.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.