First Trust Advisors LP Buys 28,326 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,326 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $9,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

FLT opened at $195.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.31. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $265.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.