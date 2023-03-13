First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 133,807 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2023

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLXGet Rating) by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,807 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Roblox worth $10,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 33.4% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Roblox by 26.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Roblox by 182,355.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 78,413 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the third quarter worth about $877,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $40.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average is $36.29. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $53.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Roblox to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,152,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,802,561.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $462,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,581,310.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,152,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,802,561.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 619,378 shares of company stock worth $23,576,761. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

