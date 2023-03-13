First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 133,807 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,807 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Roblox worth $10,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 33.4% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Roblox by 26.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Roblox by 182,355.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 78,413 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the third quarter worth about $877,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $40.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average is $36.29. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $53.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

RBLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Roblox to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,152,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,802,561.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $462,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,581,310.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,152,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,802,561.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 619,378 shares of company stock worth $23,576,761. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.