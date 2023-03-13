Financial Advisory Group Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Advisory Group increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 31,776 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 41.4% in the third quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 11,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.2% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 23,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.8% in the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 49,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bwcp LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16.1% in the third quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 119,560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,248,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $90.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $929.73 billion, a PE ratio of -338.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.85 and a 200 day moving average of $102.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.