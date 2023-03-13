Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $425,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,757 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $2,120,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $90.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $929.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.85 and its 200 day moving average is $102.56.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Erste Group Bank lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

