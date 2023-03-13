Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 648 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $372,672.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $166.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $176.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.91.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LECO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.25.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

