Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,054 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Masimo by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Masimo by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Masimo by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Masimo by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Masimo Stock Down 0.8 %

MASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Masimo stock opened at $172.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49 and a beta of 0.86. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $184.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

