Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,661 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 356.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Paycom Software Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $273.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.39. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $402.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.40.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

