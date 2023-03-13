Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 42,409.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,493 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 184,059 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWN. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 91.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 109.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 87.78%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Southwestern Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.