Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,112 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 60.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,916,000 after acquiring an additional 121,871 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth about $6,320,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth about $7,784,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 3.4 %

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $53.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.81. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $72.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

(Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.