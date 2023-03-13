Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,178 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WIRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 213.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,396,000 after acquiring an additional 251,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 187.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,342,000 after acquiring an additional 137,300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 64.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after acquiring an additional 83,514 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 42.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after acquiring an additional 81,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 249.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 109,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 78,198 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $185.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.02. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $94.39 and a twelve month high of $206.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $3.67. The firm had revenue of $693.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.04 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 23.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.