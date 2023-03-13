Engineers Gate Manager LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.08% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,664,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,589,000 after acquiring an additional 185,277 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 793.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 148,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,621,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bulk Shipping

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $761,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,591.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Trading Up 1.5 %

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $51.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.13 and a 52-week high of $78.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Ultramax and Supramax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

