Credit Suisse Group Cuts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $250.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $305.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MDB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $253.87.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of MDB stock opened at $194.08 on Friday. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $471.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $410,578.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,471.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 112,169 shares of company stock worth $22,836,007. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. National Pension Service increased its position in MongoDB by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 114,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,593,000 after buying an additional 22,516 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in MongoDB by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in MongoDB by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.