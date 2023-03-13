Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1,468.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.87.

MongoDB Stock Down 7.4 %

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $194.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $471.96. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $245,163.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $65,373.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,457.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,169 shares of company stock valued at $22,836,007 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.