Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.14% of Comfort Systems USA worth $39,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIX shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Insider Activity

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 2.8 %

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,659. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $140.98 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $152.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.