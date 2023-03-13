Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 427,320 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.26% of Columbia Banking System worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $23.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.71. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.04.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

