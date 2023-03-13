CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,985 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.45% of CION Investment worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CION. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 24,239 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CION Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in CION Investment by 108.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.
CION Investment stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.46. CION Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06.
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
