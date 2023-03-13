BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,766,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 319,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.61% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $268,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 107.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 500.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPH. StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

In related news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $916,485.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,190.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $23.72 on Monday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.87.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.