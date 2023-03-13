BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,447,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 215,514 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 18.11% of Easterly Government Properties worth $259,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 52.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 37.7% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $14.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.64. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $21.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 302.86%.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.