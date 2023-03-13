BlackRock Inc. Has $264.40 Million Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,221,227 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 185,248 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.02% of International Bancshares worth $264,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBOC. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 520.2% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 7,483,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,267,000 after buying an additional 6,276,898 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 1,637.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 557,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,343,000 after purchasing an additional 525,379 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,954,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,303,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,427,000 after purchasing an additional 284,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,566,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 279,303 shares during the period. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $45.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. International Bancshares Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.39.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.30%.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

