BlackRock Inc. Has $262.88 Million Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,628,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,835 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.79% of CNO Financial Group worth $262,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 36,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 96,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,987,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,723,000 after acquiring an additional 41,404 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $22.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.07. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $26.35.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $973.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.62%.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In other news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 4,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $109,013.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,806,090.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $433,187.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,046,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 4,188 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $109,013.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,471 shares in the company, valued at $6,806,090.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,591 shares of company stock valued at $627,713. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

