BlackRock Inc. Has $255.83 Million Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,383,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,515,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.32% of AGNC Investment worth $255,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 102,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 22,648 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,511 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 51.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 154.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 360,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 218,797 shares during the period. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of AGNC opened at $9.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.21. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $13.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.17 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. The business’s revenue was down 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Argus lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

