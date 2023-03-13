BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,470,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.03% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES worth $264,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 363.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GFS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Down 3.3 %

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $64.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.36. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.