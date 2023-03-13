BlackRock Inc. Cuts Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,798,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,350,230 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.72% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $252,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,793,187.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $24.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.87. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 89.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

