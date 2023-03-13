BlackRock Inc. Acquires 4,001 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,013,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.55% of American Assets Trust worth $257,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,328,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,564,000 after purchasing an additional 146,474 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 7,334,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,646,000 after buying an additional 47,324 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,207 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,763,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,072,000 after acquiring an additional 214,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,042,000 after acquiring an additional 21,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $19.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $39.10.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.39). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.82%.

Insider Transactions at American Assets Trust

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $879,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,077,628 shares in the company, valued at $155,566,263.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.