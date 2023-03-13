Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 809,606 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,525,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.31% of Kohl’s worth $38,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 100.6% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 49,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 24,940 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 99.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 16,980 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 12.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 67,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 20.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth about $1,227,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of KSS stock opened at $24.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $63.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently -444.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

