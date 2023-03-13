Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $39.39 Million Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.04% of Cirrus Logic worth $39,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 201.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 93.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRUS opened at $100.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.63. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $108.42.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRUS. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $210,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,176.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $210,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,176.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 29,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $3,079,567.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,027.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,322,371 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

