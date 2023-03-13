Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $38.91 Million Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,596 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.96% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $38,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 878.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of RHP stock opened at $90.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $101.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.56.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.