Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,424,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,680 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.08% of Independence Realty Trust worth $40,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,807,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,234,000 after acquiring an additional 764,358 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 31.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 18,966 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 32.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

IRT opened at $16.66 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Independence Realty Trust Profile

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

