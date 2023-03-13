Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,424,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,680 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.08% of Independence Realty Trust worth $40,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,807,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,234,000 after acquiring an additional 764,358 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 31.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 18,966 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 32.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.
Independence Realty Trust Price Performance
IRT opened at $16.66 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68.
Independence Realty Trust Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.
