Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 162.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $2,120,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $90.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $929.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Erste Group Bank cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

