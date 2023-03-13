Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lifted by Bickling Financial Services Inc.

Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.5% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Erste Group Bank lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,551,880.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $90.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The firm has a market cap of $929.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.