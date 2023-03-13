Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by First Capital Advisors Group LLC.

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $90.73 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.73 billion, a PE ratio of -338.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

