Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,910 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 13,510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 31,776 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 11,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 23,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 49,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.6 %

AMZN stock opened at $90.73 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The company has a market cap of $929.73 billion, a PE ratio of -338.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.