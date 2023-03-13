Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Bwcp LP’s 9th Largest Position

Bwcp LP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,540 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 6.1% of Bwcp LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bwcp LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $90.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $929.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.53, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

