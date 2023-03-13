ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Holdings Raised by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 1,064.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,907 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.26% of ACI Worldwide worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,837,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,399,000 after purchasing an additional 109,387 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 38,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $23.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.10. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.