XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Gap Down to $67.71

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $67.71, but opened at $65.16. XPEL shares last traded at $63.87, with a volume of 7,860 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on XPEL shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on XPEL to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of XPEL in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

XPEL Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Transactions at XPEL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPEL

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $245,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 804,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,438,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $245,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 804,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,438,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,644,856.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,629,165. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 142.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 84,174 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 193.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 118.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 65.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 143.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Further Reading

