Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,649,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.37% of Wix.com worth $285,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Wix.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 39.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 58.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 388.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 35,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

WIX opened at $86.41 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WIX. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

