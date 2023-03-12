Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,649,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.37% of Wix.com worth $285,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Wix.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 39.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 58.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 388.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 35,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.
Wix.com Trading Down 3.7 %
WIX opened at $86.41 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.75.
About Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
