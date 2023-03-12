Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup in a research note issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

VMUK has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.77) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.16) to GBX 200 ($2.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered Virgin Money UK to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.77) target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 215 ($2.59) to GBX 205 ($2.47) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 220 ($2.65).

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

VMUK opened at GBX 164.50 ($1.98) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 186.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 163.40. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 200 ($2.41). The firm has a market cap of £2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 456.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Activity

About Virgin Money UK

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 6,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.15), for a total transaction of £11,250.15 ($13,528.32). 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

