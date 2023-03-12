Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Gap Up to $86.44

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $86.44, but opened at $88.62. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF shares last traded at $89.51, with a volume of 30,356 shares.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Up 4.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

