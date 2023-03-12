VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Gap Up to $32.39

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.39, but opened at $33.17. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $33.49, with a volume of 1,364,284 shares.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.65.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

