United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Gap Up to $52.12

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.12, but opened at $53.30. United Airlines shares last traded at $50.55, with a volume of 1,411,905 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.
United Airlines Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.
Insider Transactions at United Airlines
In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $996,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.
United Airlines Company Profile
United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
