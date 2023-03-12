United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Gap Up to $52.12

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.12, but opened at $53.30. United Airlines shares last traded at $50.55, with a volume of 1,411,905 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

United Airlines Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.60) earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $996,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

