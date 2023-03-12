Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Up to $6.66

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.66, but opened at $6.82. Transocean shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 3,210,998 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

Transocean Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65.

Insider Activity

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.89 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $64,691.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 325,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $357,685.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $64,691.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 325,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,903 shares of company stock worth $698,560 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Transocean by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,576 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 104.1% during the second quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 535,823 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 273,249 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 47.6% during the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 268.4% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,641 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 36,165 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Further Reading

