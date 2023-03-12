The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,334,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 41,541 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Wendy’s worth $43,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 35,183 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $138,757.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock worth $81,502,197. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

WEN opened at $20.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.35. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $23.78.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.06 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 121.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

See Also

