TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Gap Down to $16.73

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.73, but opened at $15.90. TG Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 1,213,685 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insider Activity at TG Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

In related news, Director Yann Echelard purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 201,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,662.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,491.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Yann Echelard purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,662.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 517.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.