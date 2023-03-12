Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,093,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 251,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.48% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $291,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 38,460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,561,000 after acquiring an additional 75,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $123.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

